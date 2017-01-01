Primetime Highlights »»»

Great Performances

»»» Tonight at 6:30 on LPB

Julie Andrews hosts the traditional ringing in of the New Year with the Vienna Philharmonic, under the baton of guest conductor Gustavo Dudamel, featuring Strauss Family waltzes and more, and a picturesque range of Vienna landmarks.

Click Here for More!

Sherlock Season 4 On Masterpiece

»»» Tonight at 8:00 on LPB

The Six Thatchers - The mercurial Sherlock Holmes (Benedict Cumberbatch) is back once more on British soil, as Doctor Watson (Martin Freeman) and his wife, Mary (Amanda Abbington), prepare for their biggest challenge yet: becoming parents.

Click Here for More!

Midsomer Murders

»»» Tonight at 11:10 on LPB

Four Funerals and a Wedding - A ninety-year-old battle of the sexes comes to a head in Broughton, with casualties on both side: Mildred Danvers, poisoned, and Rev. Anthony Gant, shot.

Click Here for More!

Call The Midwife Holiday Special

»»» Tonight at 7:00 on LPB2

Follow the Nonnatus House family to South Africa after they receive an SOS call from a mission hospital that's understaffed, underfunded and threatened with closure. Facing tough challenges, they dig deep to save Hope Clinic and make a difference.

Click Here for More!