Julie Andrews hosts the traditional ringing in of the New Year with the Vienna Philharmonic, under the baton of guest conductor Gustavo Dudamel, featuring Strauss Family waltzes and more, and a picturesque range of Vienna landmarks.
The Six Thatchers - The mercurial Sherlock Holmes (Benedict Cumberbatch) is back once more on British soil, as Doctor Watson (Martin Freeman) and his wife, Mary (Amanda Abbington), prepare for their biggest challenge yet: becoming parents.
Four Funerals and a Wedding - A ninety-year-old battle of the sexes comes to a head in Broughton, with casualties on both side: Mildred Danvers, poisoned, and Rev. Anthony Gant, shot.
Follow the Nonnatus House family to South Africa after they receive an SOS call from a mission hospital that's understaffed, underfunded and threatened with closure. Facing tough challenges, they dig deep to save Hope Clinic and make a difference.
